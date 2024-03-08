Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Greig Shearer Retires From C-Dax After 15 Years At The Helm

Friday, 8 March 2024, 1:06 pm
Press Release: C-Dax

After a decade and a half contribution to C-Dax and the wider agricultural sector, Greig Shearer is retiring from his position as C-Dax Managing Director.

Fifteen years ago, Greig had finalised the sale of Kāpiti Fine Foods to Fonterra and was planning to head back to Auckland but was approached about heading up the Palmerston North-based company.

“At that point I hadn’t even heard of C-Dax, but my interest was piqued and after looking at the business I could see the potential for New Zealand farmers,” said Greig.

Reflecting on Greig’s career with the company, Mike Whitty, C-Dax Chairman, said: “During his time at C-Dax Greig has ultimately delivered for farmers through the offering of modern equipment, technology and solutions of choice to assist and guide every day on-farm management decisions.

“His contribution to the business and to the broader industry has been significant.”

In 2009 Greig saw off a serious play from an overseas competitor and launched C-Dax’s value brand In-Ex. He was also behind the reinvigoration of the award-winning Pasture Meter and its future successor.

“With the potential requirement for a new direction and a reinvigorated strategy, my wife Viv and I see this as a natural time to change our direction too,” said Greig.

Acknowledging the pair, Mike Whitty said: “On behalf of the C-Dax Board, Agnition and the Ravensdown Executive, I’d like to thank Greig and Viv for their contribution to the business and to the agricultural engine room of New Zealand. We wish them all the very best for the future.”

Greig will finish with C-Dax at the end of May.

Recruitment for a CEO of C-Dax is underway.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from C-Dax on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 