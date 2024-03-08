Greig Shearer Retires From C-Dax After 15 Years At The Helm

After a decade and a half contribution to C-Dax and the wider agricultural sector, Greig Shearer is retiring from his position as C-Dax Managing Director.

Fifteen years ago, Greig had finalised the sale of Kāpiti Fine Foods to Fonterra and was planning to head back to Auckland but was approached about heading up the Palmerston North-based company.

“At that point I hadn’t even heard of C-Dax, but my interest was piqued and after looking at the business I could see the potential for New Zealand farmers,” said Greig.

Reflecting on Greig’s career with the company, Mike Whitty, C-Dax Chairman, said: “During his time at C-Dax Greig has ultimately delivered for farmers through the offering of modern equipment, technology and solutions of choice to assist and guide every day on-farm management decisions.

“His contribution to the business and to the broader industry has been significant.”

In 2009 Greig saw off a serious play from an overseas competitor and launched C-Dax’s value brand In-Ex. He was also behind the reinvigoration of the award-winning Pasture Meter and its future successor.

“With the potential requirement for a new direction and a reinvigorated strategy, my wife Viv and I see this as a natural time to change our direction too,” said Greig.

Acknowledging the pair, Mike Whitty said: “On behalf of the C-Dax Board, Agnition and the Ravensdown Executive, I’d like to thank Greig and Viv for their contribution to the business and to the agricultural engine room of New Zealand. We wish them all the very best for the future.”

Greig will finish with C-Dax at the end of May.

Recruitment for a CEO of C-Dax is underway.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

