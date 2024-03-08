Austinsure Team Of Eight To Join Rothbury Group

Rothbury Group (Rothbury) has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares in Austinsure from Steadfast Group NZ Holdings Limited and it will formally join Rothbury on 15 March 2024. After a long and successful career Austinsure Managing Director Neil Austin is leaving Austinsure to focus on outside interests.

Rothbury Group Managing Director Roger Abel says the acquisition will provide significant benefits for Austinsure clients and staff.

“Rothbury’s investment enables Austinsure to further enhance the high level of service provided to their clients by leveraging Rothbury’s services, products and technology infrastructure. Similarly, Rothbury clients will benefit from the aviation and professional indemnity expertise that Austinsure is renowned for,” says Abel.

“Growing our business and team across the country has long been part of our growth strategy and we’re excited to be partnering with the team from Austinsure,” Abel adds.

