Ten Lotto Players Win Second Division

Ten lucky Lotto players will be feeling fantastic after each winning $24,441 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto Auckland Clevedon Superette Auckland Lower Don Buck Road Superette Auckland The Bookshop and Lotto Huntly MyLotto Rotorua MyLotto Napier North City Lotto Porirua Lambton Mart Wellington Pak N Save Wainoni Christchurch MyLotto Canterbury

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

