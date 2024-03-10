Ten Lotto Players Win Second Division
Ten lucky Lotto players will be feeling fantastic after each winning $24,441 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|Clevedon Superette
|Auckland
|Lower Don Buck Road Superette
|Auckland
|The Bookshop and Lotto
|Huntly
|MyLotto
|Rotorua
|MyLotto
|Napier
|North City Lotto
|Porirua
|Lambton Mart
|Wellington
|Pak N Save Wainoni
|Christchurch
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.