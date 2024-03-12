Flicks Announces Premium Content Partnership With Prime Video

Vista Group’s leading film, cinema, and streaming guide Flicks is thrilled to announce a new Premium Content Partnership with global streaming service Prime Video.

Beginning from March 1st, 2024, this year-long partnership utilises Flicks’ position as a leading authority on films and TV shows to showcase the Prime Video content library.

“We’re delighted to have brought to life the Prime Video and Flicks partnership,” says Sarah Moore, Client Director at Rufus powered by Initiative. “The Flicks offering encompasses everything there is to love about entertainment and we’re excited to be able to work with an established New Zealand platform to showcase the Prime Video content library. We’re here to help Kiwis to find their perfect streaming content niche and are pleased to have found the perfect place to do it.”

Through this partnership, Prime Video’s brand and titles will benefit from premium visibility across Flicks’ website and app. Flicks will introduce a bespoke hub exclusively for Prime Video content, as well as regular editorial coverage and monthly high-impact ad campaigns to create hype for Prime Video.

“We’re thrilled to have Prime Video onboard,” says Dan Michelle, Commercial Director at Flicks. “Their exceptional content library aligns with our mission to provide the best entertainment recommendations and content for our audience. This strategic collaboration is set to elevate the streaming experience for our users, and further position Prime Video as a must-have service for Kiwi streamers.”

Flicks was launched in 2005, and is available in New Zealand, Australia, and the UK. Reaching over 22.5M unique users globally each year, Flicks provides users with cinema listings, streaming guides, reviews, and topical and engaging editorial content. Their content helps make the decision about what to watch – and where to watch it – easier.

While this partnership is aimed at Kiwi content consumers, Prime Video’s international reach ensures relevancy across Flicks’ additional territories.

To visit the Flicks website, click here. The Flicks app is available on iOS and Android phones, and you can download it here: https://app.weareflicks.co/go

