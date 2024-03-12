NZME Purchases Gisborne Herald’s Publishing And Digital Platforms

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced it has purchased the Gisborne Herald’s publishing and digital assets, confirming its ongoing support of regional journalism across the country.

Today’s announcement sees NZME acquiring the Gisborne Herald’s five-day-a-week newspaper and its paywalled digital news website. The announcement follows NZME’s purchase of SunMedia’s three print publications and digital news website last week.

Michael Boggs, CEO at NZME, says the Gisborne Herald has a proud history in the region and plays an important role in the Gisborne community as the cornerstone of news reporting.

“The Gisborne Herald has served the region for 150 years and is highly regarded, having seen the local community through some incredibly challenging times, including the disastrous weather events impacting the region last year. We are committed to continuing its legacy, keeping locals in the know on the news that matters most to them.

“NZME has a number of established, high performing digital news platforms as well as vast experience in operating successful print publications that keep our communities and regions across New Zealand informed. We are confident our purchase of the Gisborne Herald’s publishing and digital platforms will ensure it is sustainable and continues to serve its community into the future,” says Boggs.

Michael Muir, Gisborne Herald Managing Director says: “We have had a long association with NZME and prior to that, former NZ Herald publisher Wilson and Horton Ltd, with them having a 49% interest in The Gisborne Herald since 1987.

“We are confident the sale of the publishing assets to NZME presents the very best opportunity for the Gisborne Herald to remain viable into the future, with NZME having such a strong stable of national, community and regional mastheads across the country as well as a strong digital offering. We would like to thank our customers, our readers, and most of all our talented team of people at the Gisborne Herald for their loyalty and commitment,” says Muir.

NZME will be working through a transition period with the Gisborne Herald team, which includes making formal employment offers to many of the Gisborne Herald team in the coming weeks.

