Govt Workplace Priorities Focused On What Matters To Business

BusinessNZ congratulates the Government for focusing on several issues around workplace relations, and supports the Minister as she signals changes central to business function in New Zealand.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the areas outlined by Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Brooke van Velden are welcome.

"These are all key areas in which we have been advocating for change, for a long time now. It is a positive sign that the Government is listening to employers, and willing to act on strong advice from those at the coal face."

"The Minister wants to clarify the boundary between contractors and employees. It’s positive to hear that the gig economy will still be a flexible part of doing business in New Zealand and valued by both employers and contractors.

"Likewise, simplifying the Holidays Act will be welcomed by businesses both large and small.

"Simplification of health and safety regulation means it will be easier for employers and employees to understand how they can keep themselves safe, and we welcome the public consultation to come. ACC is working with the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) to develop an industry-led health and safety plan to prevent harm and reduce workplace injuries.

"It's great to see the Minister fronting up to businesses at the Auckland Business Chamber this week. A Government aligned with tackling the concerns which many businesses have expressed will help boost resilience and recovery after a turbulent start to the decade."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

