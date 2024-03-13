Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stats NZ Announces Review Of The CPI Basket

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The consumers price index (CPI) basket of goods and services used to measure inflation will be updated in April 2025, Stats NZ said today.

The CPI represents inflation experienced by New Zealand households. To measure the CPI, Stats NZ collects thousands of prices and use weights from a hypothetical ‘basket of goods and services’ that represent what New Zealand households purchase.

The CPI basket and weights are regularly reviewed to ensure the items in the basket accurately reflect what New Zealand households are currently purchasing.

“Updating the CPI basket will ensure that headline CPI accurately reflects the inflation New Zealanders are experiencing,” economic and environmental insights general manager Jason Attewell said.

“This is especially important during a time of high inflation as higher prices can lead to households buying different items, or changing how much they spend on things like rent, food, and luxury items.”

Visit our website to read this news story:
 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 