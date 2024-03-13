Dominion Road Business Association Calls For Mandatory Tamper-Proof Number Plate Screws

In a bid to combat the rampant issue of stolen number plates fueling criminal activity, the Dominion Road Business Association urges the government to mandate the use of tamper-proof screws on all new and used cars sold in New Zealand.

“Stolen number plates are much more than an inconvenience – they fuel a cycle of crime,” states Gary Holmes, Manager of the Dominion Road Business Association. “These plates are used in petrol drive-offs, burglaries, ram raids, and to conceal the identity of getaway vehicles.”

While initiatives like “Safer Plates” events – recently co-hosted by the Association, Community Patrols NZ, and the NZ Police in Mt Eden– raise awareness, their impact is restricted.

“We need a more comprehensive solution,” emphasizes Holmes. “Police and volunteers are stretched thin, and relying solely on public vigilance is insufficient.”

New Zealand holds the unfortunate distinction of having the highest car ownership rate globally, with 869 vehicles per 1,000 people. Furthermore, a significant portion of these cars are used imports, often lacking pre-installed security features such as anti-tamper number plate screws.

Unlike stolen vehicles, which are usually reported immediately, the theft of number plates often goes unnoticed for extended periods. This time gap allows criminals to exploit the stolen plates for various illegal activities.

“Thieves can remove standard number plate screws in mere minutes,” explains Holmes. “Tamper-proof screws require specialized tools, significantly deterring opportunistic criminals and hindering their ability to act swiftly.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Association proposes a two-pronged legislative approach:

Mandating tamper-proof screws on all new vehicles sold in New Zealand.

Requiring all used car dealers to equip vehicles with tamper-proof screws before sale.

“With an average of 150,000 new and used vehicles sold annually, primarily through dealerships, this legislation offers a straightforward and impactful solution,” concludes Holmes. “It's time to prioritize public safety and make it significantly harder for criminals to operate under the cloak of stolen identities.”

We need to require all used car dealers to equip vehicles with tamper-proof screws before sale. This measure imposes negligible cost on dealerships, as the screws cost less than $1 each and take just a few minutes to install."

Dominion Road Business Association urges the government to take immediate action to implement this vital legislation.

© Scoop Media

