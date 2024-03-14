The 23-year-old Who Made NZ Advisers Elite Women 2024 List – “I’m Just Getting Started.”

On International Women’s Day NZ Adviser released their Elite Women of 2024 a highly respected list of 40 exceptional female leaders within the mortgage industry. Amongst the elite list was 23 year old Keagan Modlin, Co-Founder of The Lending Team, a growing mortgage advisory business on the Hibiscus Coast, Auckland. Keagan is the youngest women on this year’s list.

The Lending Team has been Keagan’s “Greatest adventure and challenge” in just two years, she has established a strong presence in both her community and social media, supporting hundreds of Kiwis at various stages of their mortgage journey.

However, the journey has not been easy sailing. The business was started the same year the country experienced record breaking hikes in interest rates. Even seasoned professionals had never experienced such a market. “At only 21 years old, to say it posed a significant challenge would be an understatement,” says Keagan.

Instead of crumbling under the pressure, it fuelled Keagan’s drive to succeed. Last year The Lending Team grew their turnover by 40% and became a regular market commentator in some of New Zealand’s biggest news sources including One Roof and The New Zealand Herald.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

From hosting first home buyer events and featuring in podcasts to building a consistent social media presence, she is determined to empower Kiwi’s navigating the mortgage process by sharing how impactful specialised financial advice can be, especially to the new generation of homeowners feeling lost within the housing market.

Keagan highlights “The thought of reaching out to a mortgage adviser for help is incredibly daunting for many Kiwis as they don’t know what to expect. Advisers should embrace a genuine online presence, allowing anxious buyers or homeowners to connect and build trust to a point where they’re comfortable reaching out. People need to feel as if they already know you and your business,” she believes.

Despite 2024 being predicted to be a similarly tough year for the property market, Keagan says she’s “just getting started.” The last few years have shown the next generation of homeowners that the market isn’t certain. More than ever, buyers are seeking specialised advice to ensure they’re well informed of their options and have a plan to manage the risks of the market.

© Scoop Media

