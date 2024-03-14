Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The 23-year-old Who Made NZ Advisers Elite Women 2024 List – “I’m Just Getting Started.”

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 9:30 am
Press Release: Elite Women

On International Women’s Day NZ Adviser released their Elite Women of 2024 a highly respected list of 40 exceptional female leaders within the mortgage industry. Amongst the elite list was 23 year old Keagan Modlin, Co-Founder of The Lending Team, a growing mortgage advisory business on the Hibiscus Coast, Auckland. Keagan is the youngest women on this year’s list.

The Lending Team has been Keagan’s “Greatest adventure and challenge” in just two years, she has established a strong presence in both her community and social media, supporting hundreds of Kiwis at various stages of their mortgage journey.

However, the journey has not been easy sailing. The business was started the same year the country experienced record breaking hikes in interest rates. Even seasoned professionals had never experienced such a market. “At only 21 years old, to say it posed a significant challenge would be an understatement,” says Keagan.

Instead of crumbling under the pressure, it fuelled Keagan’s drive to succeed. Last year The Lending Team grew their turnover by 40% and became a regular market commentator in some of New Zealand’s biggest news sources including One Roof and The New Zealand Herald.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

From hosting first home buyer events and featuring in podcasts to building a consistent social media presence, she is determined to empower Kiwi’s navigating the mortgage process by sharing how impactful specialised financial advice can be, especially to the new generation of homeowners feeling lost within the housing market.

Keagan highlights “The thought of reaching out to a mortgage adviser for help is incredibly daunting for many Kiwis as they don’t know what to expect. Advisers should embrace a genuine online presence, allowing anxious buyers or homeowners to connect and build trust to a point where they’re comfortable reaching out. People need to feel as if they already know you and your business,” she believes.

Despite 2024 being predicted to be a similarly tough year for the property market, Keagan says she’s “just getting started.” The last few years have shown the next generation of homeowners that the market isn’t certain. More than ever, buyers are seeking specialised advice to ensure they’re well informed of their options and have a plan to manage the risks of the market.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Elite Women on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 