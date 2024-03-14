Catch The Bus To Success: Kellogg’s Special K Campaign Drives Brand Impact With Mediaworks

MediaWorks has used its Opinionation panel to prove the effectiveness of bus advertising in driving brand values and consideration for household staples like Special K.

Recently Kellogg's launched a new creative direction for Special K, aiming to elevate brand consideration in a competitive market. The four-week Special K campaign exclusively on 50 bus backs in Auckland captured consumers' attention during the bustling November-December period. With no special in store merchandise and no deviation from the usual price promotion schedule, the campaign showcased the power of bus advertising to amplify brand messages in a cluttered media landscape.

Key Results:

120% surge in purchase intent, demonstrating the effectiveness of well-crafted ads in driving consumer behaviour.

Significantly higher levels of ad likeability and consideration, a 40% increase among exposed consumers compared to the control group.

Maintained strong brand familiarity crucial for a product with over two decades in the market.

Impressive ad recall, ensuring creative cut-through.

Mike Watkins, CEO Outdoor MediaWorks NZ, commented, "The ad performed exceptionally well on buses. Harnessing the power of the AT bus network, we were able to achieve a strong share of voice, which we believe led to such strong purchase intent."

The simplicity and freshness of the Special K campaign resonated with consumers, using buses as a platform to reignite brand consideration and maintain top-of-mind awareness.

NZ Portfolio Manager, Robert Saunders comments “We were very pleased with the consideration and intent metrics achieved with this campaign and the new creative. It is fantastic to see consumers expressing a strong inclination towards making a purchase.”

MediaWorks encourages advertisers to follow Kellogg's lead in leveraging bus advertising to fortify brand salience and drive consumer engagement.

Source:MediaWorks Opinionation, Kellogg's Special K Effectiveness Study, December 2023, n= 1,053

