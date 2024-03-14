Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Catch The Bus To Success: Kellogg’s Special K Campaign Drives Brand Impact With Mediaworks

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 10:00 am
Press Release: Mediaworks

MediaWorks has used its Opinionation panel to prove the effectiveness of bus advertising in driving brand values and consideration for household staples like Special K.

Recently Kellogg's launched a new creative direction for Special K, aiming to elevate brand consideration in a competitive market. The four-week Special K campaign exclusively on 50 bus backs in Auckland captured consumers' attention during the bustling November-December period. With no special in store merchandise and no deviation from the usual price promotion schedule, the campaign showcased the power of bus advertising to amplify brand messages in a cluttered media landscape.

Key Results:

  • 120% surge in purchase intent, demonstrating the effectiveness of well-crafted ads in driving consumer behaviour.
  • Significantly higher levels of ad likeability and consideration, a 40% increase among exposed consumers compared to the control group.
  • Maintained strong brand familiarity crucial for a product with over two decades in the market.
  • Impressive ad recall, ensuring creative cut-through.

Mike Watkins, CEO Outdoor MediaWorks NZ, commented, "The ad performed exceptionally well on buses. Harnessing the power of the AT bus network, we were able to achieve a strong share of voice, which we believe led to such strong purchase intent."

The simplicity and freshness of the Special K campaign resonated with consumers, using buses as a platform to reignite brand consideration and maintain top-of-mind awareness.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

NZ Portfolio Manager, Robert Saunders comments “We were very pleased with the consideration and intent metrics achieved with this campaign and the new creative. It is fantastic to see consumers expressing a strong inclination towards making a purchase.”

MediaWorks encourages advertisers to follow Kellogg's lead in leveraging bus advertising to fortify brand salience and drive consumer engagement.

Source:MediaWorks Opinionation, Kellogg's Special K Effectiveness Study, December 2023, n= 1,053

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Mediaworks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 