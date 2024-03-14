Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Forget The Handshake: Mastering LinkedIn Networking For Kiwi Businesses

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 10:33 am
Press Release: LinkedIn

Meet-and-greet business networking may soon be a thing of the past for New Zealand's small and medium businesses (SMEs)—worryingly, however, most Kiwi SMEs seemingly lack the mindset and skill set to adapt.

While referrals and word-of-mouth (WOM) have traditionally been king, the digital landscape demands a new approach. Unfortunately, many Kiwi businesses appear to be struggling to translate their traditional networking skills to platforms like LinkedIn.

"The problem is, many businesses simply don't know how to network online effectively," says Assia Salikhova, the Managing Director of Wellington business development agency Smarketing Lab.

"People shy away from networking on LinkedIn because it feels too much like selling, but in reality, it is just a digital version of the same principles—make introductions, build relationships and offer value."

Salikova says one issue is that people dislike the "social and time cost" of digital interactions, preferring a face-to-face approach to networking.

"Think of LinkedIn as a virtual room full of potential connections," she says. "In the real world, you wouldn't just stand by the wall hoping someone approaches you. You'd introduce yourself, initiate conversations, and find common ground."

Some traditional WOM principles still hold weight in the digital age. Building strong client relationships and leveraging existing contacts are just as important as ever.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Unlike chance encounters at events, LinkedIn allows you to target those who best fit your ideal customer profile.

"Many businesses miss a golden opportunity by not staying connected with past clients and partners," says Salikova. "If nurtured properly, these connections can be a treasure trove of referrals."

The same goes for building strategic partnerships with businesses that offer complementary services to your target market.

Salikova says it is essential to understand the subtle differences between online and offline networking.

"Many SMEs still need to bridge the gap. The key lies in mastering the core tenets of networking—providing value, building trust, and initiating conversations."

She offers three actionable tactics for SMEs:

  • Targeted Outreach: Craft personalised Direct Messages (DMs) to potential clients or those you wish to connect with. Don't just send generic messages. Research their needs and tailor your message to offer relevant solutions or insights. Focus on adding value, not just making a sale.
  • Become a Thought Leader: Share industry articles, insights, and updates on your profile. This positions you as an expert in your field and attracts potential clients actively seeking solutions. Regularly posting valuable content establishes you as a trusted resource and fosters connections.
  • Join the Conversation: Actively participate in industry groups related to your interests. Don't just scroll through—comment on posts, share your knowledge and start dialogues with like-minded professionals. Engagements like these build relationships and position you as a thought leader within your niche.

Salikova says New Zealand SMEs can transform online networking from a daunting online space into a thriving network if they embrace the power of online connections to build a sustainable and successful business.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from LinkedIn on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 