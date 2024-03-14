Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Industry Veteran Ian Hassell Launches Umbrellar Technology Group

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 11:36 am
Press Release: Umbrellar

Ian Hassell, an established leader in the local technology industry, today announced he has launched Umbrellar Technology Group, a managed service provider (MSP) dedicated to empowering the success of New Zealand customers. Through its offering of its public and private cloud managed services and advanced technology solutions, the company will enable its customers with the products, tools, and capabilities to run their businesses effectively.

Ian Hassell

Umbrellar Technology Group acquired the New Zealand MSP business from Pax8 through an asset sale agreement to support the company's launch. The company will continue to partner with Pax8 as their provider of cloud products. Ian Hassell previously served as the New Zealand County Manager for Pax8.

"Umbrellar Technology Group will help businesses throughout New Zealand harness the power of advanced technology solutions in public and private cloud, increasing their productivity and security posture," said Hassell. "Our leadership team is laser-focused on delivering exceptional value to our customers and their employees, underscoring our commitment to the region and local market."

With over 25 years in the New Zealand technology industry, Umbrellar Technology Group provides customers with a robust offering of managed services, professional services, CSP and a focus on cloud technology and innovation. Their expertise and deep understanding of business challenges will enable customers to make informed decisions to drive their growth and profitability. With Hassell at the helm, and an established leadership team, Umbrellar Technology Group will lead innovative and forward-thinking ideas to propel the region into the future.

To learn more about Umbrellar Technology Group, or how to become a customer, please reach out to help@umbrellar.co.nz or visit www.umbrellar.co.nz

