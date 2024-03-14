Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TradieGuide Introduces Specialised Websites For Asbestos Safety In Lower Hutt, Tauranga, And Whangarei

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 1:17 pm
Press Release: TradieGuide

TradieGuide is pleased to announce the launch of three new websites aimed at providing comprehensive asbestos removal and testing services in New Zealand. Asbestos Removal Lower Hutt, Asbestos Removal Tauranga, and Asbestos Removal Whangarei are dedicated to offering expert guidance and solutions for safely handling and eliminating asbestos, a material known for its health risks.

These platforms are designed to serve as key resources for homeowners, businesses, and contractors in their respective regions, emphasising the critical need for professional asbestos assessment and removal services. With a focus on safety, compliance, and environmental responsibility, each site provides detailed information about the asbestos removal process, from initial testing to final disposal.

TradieGuide's initiative reflects a commitment to enhancing public health and safety standards in the building and construction industry. By facilitating access to licensed and experienced asbestos removal specialists, these websites aim to contribute significantly to the mitigation of asbestos-related hazards in New Zealand communities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TradieGuide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 