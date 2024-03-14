Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Association And NZ Police Pay Talks Ongoing

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 4:23 pm
Press Release: NZ Police Association

The New Zealand Police Association, Te Aka Hāpai met with Police today to continue pay negotiations in the wake of the association’s rejection of last week’s offer.

Association president Chris Cahill says Police had nothing further to offer because the government has not authorised the additional funding that is vital if we are to reach any satisfactory agreement.

"Our message to government is the fiscal uplift required is not unreasonable, and Police has agreed to convey that to the Beehive," Mr Cahill said.

"Our next meeting with Police will be on Tuesday 19 March, which we believe allows sufficient time for government reconsideration of our position."

Mr Cahill said the feedback from members is unprecedented, and he cannot remember a time when police officers have been so angry and upset.

Please note: there will be no further comment on today’s meeting.

