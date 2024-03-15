Beam Introduces Lighter, Smaller ‘Apollo Lite’ E-bike To Wellington To Support Growing Commuter Demand

100 new Apollo Lite e-bikes will fully replace Beam’s existing e-bike fleet in Wellington

With 50% of trips on a Beam taken for commuting purposes, the Apollo Lite will look to grow Wellington’s cycling and scooting commuter base

Global micromobility company Beam has unveiled its newest e-bike - the Apollo Lite - with Wellington’s purple e-bike fleet to get a full upgrade from 15 March.

The new Apollo Lite retains the safety features and IoT technology of Beam’s e-bikes and e-scooters while introducing new elements for enhanced inclusiveness and accessibility, supporting a growing commuter demand for alternative forms of transportation to cars.

The latest research from Beam reveals that 40% of riders across New Zealand utilise the service for commuting to their place of work or study, and that 50% of trips in Wellington on the Beam platform are taken for commuting purposes.

The new Apollo Lite design also aims to close the gender gap in micromobility, with Beam’s recent rider survey showing that 38% of e-bike riders in New Zealand identify as female, with many preferring e-scooters, finding them easier to maneuver.

Hardware upgrades for safety, inclusiveness and durability

The Apollo Lite boasts a range of hardware upgrades, including a broader adjustable seat height (supporting heights from 1.55m) to accommodate a wider range of rider heights, a more lightweight frame for easier maneuvering, smaller handlebars, and wider tires for a smoother ride across uneven surfaces.

Additionally, the e-bike features automatic up-hill detection, providing real-time assistance to riders tackling inclines.

The Apollo Lite's lighter frame and customisable features aim to attract a more diverse range of riders while bridging the gap.

Wellington will be the first city in Australia and New Zealand to roll out the red carpet for Beam’s newest Apollo Lite e-bikes.

Beam’s New Zealand Operations Manager Jackson Jebaselvan said:

“We’re committed to constantly innovating and bringing the latest technology and hardware to our operations across in Wellington.

“Wellington has experienced great success with shared micromobility, which has become a preferred means of transportation for many, with over 1.9 million kilometres ridden on Beams across Wellington to date.

“Our aim is for the commuter-friendly Apollo Lite to open up riding across longer distances, and to open up shared micromobility to community members who may not have thought an e-bike was for them.

“We’ve also taken on board feedback from riders, who have said they would prefer a lighter e-bike suitable to a greater range of heights, hence opening up cycling as a transportation option for more people.

“Our goal is to bring safe, sustainable and equitable transportation to as many residents as possible.”

These new additions to Wellington’s streets will be available for rent through Beam’s app-based service, featuring the same affordable rates as Beam’s purple e-scooters.

Students and concession card holders can ride for 50% off via Beam’s ‘BeamForAll’ program.

Beam has launched a survey running until the end of April to gather valuable community feedback on the Apollo Lite as riders begin taking their first trips.

