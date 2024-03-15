Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

The dream has become a reality for three lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Hamilton after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Glenview Centre Lotto and Post in Hamilton, and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

