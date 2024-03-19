Avaya And International Avaya User Group Unveil CX Force Awards 2024

Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, today launched its inaugural edition of the CX Force 2024 awards, designed to spotlight and celebrate the innovators, strategists, and pioneers dedicated to reshaping the world of customer experience, and recognising the individuals who create meaningful change and set the benchmark for exceptional experiences.

The inaugural edition of Avaya’s CX Force awards are founded in partnership with the International Avaya User Group (IAUG), a community that allows Avaya users to connect and share ideas that are transforming the industry, and are co-sponsored by Constellation Research, the Silicon Valley-based technology research and advisory firm.

In a world where creating impactful and meaningful experiences is essential, these premiere awards aim to recognise the innovative efforts and accomplishments of those at the forefront of CX excellence. The awards and corresponding winners’ ceremony will highlight the stories of these professionals and their organisations, stories that reflect their passion for delivering the best possible customer experiences.

Nominations are open from March 18, 2024 to April 15, 2024, and will be available globally.

Award categories are crafted to reflect the multifaceted nature of customer experience innovation:

CX for Education: Enhancing Learning Pathways

Pioneers fostering innovation within education to remove barriers and create seamless learning experiences. Through cutting-edge approaches and the use of Avaya’s innovative technology and solutions, these visionaries are crafting new paradigms for educational excellence, making learning more accessible, engaging, and impactful for students everywhere.

Champions of change redefining the essence of workplace collaboration and engagement through their innovative thinking and use of technology to improve employee experiences. By fostering a culture of connectivity and integrating Avaya’s advanced technology and solutions, these leaders are elevating the productivity and well-being of their work environments, redefining the very concept of work in the digital age.

Advocates at the forefront of healthcare innovation who use Avaya’s solutions to place patients at the heart of every decision and interaction. Through their dedication to enhancing care pathways and embracing technology, they're reimagining patient care, ensuring it's more responsive, compassionate, and personalised than ever before.

Visionaries leveraging the power of customer experience technology and Avaya’s solution offerings to drive positive change in society. Whether through not-for-profit initiatives or purpose-driven business strategies, these leaders are using their skills to better serve communities, proving that great CX can be a force for good in the world.

Strategists who recognise the transformative power of customer experience in driving business growth and pursue excellence in both areas through innovative technology and Avaya solutions. By placing the customer at the centre of their business strategy, they've not only achieved remarkable growth but have also set new standards in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Innovators who have masterfully steered their organisations towards success by embedding an experience-first mindset into their operations, executed through Avaya’s platforms and integrations. Their efforts have revolutionised how their organisations engage with customers and employees alike, leading to unprecedented levels of engagement and leadership in their respective fields.

Emerging talents making significant waves early in their careers and show promise in furthering CX innovation using Avaya solutions and advanced technology. With a fresh perspective and unwavering commitment to innovation, these rising stars are already leaving their mark, promising a bright future for the world of customer experience.

Each entry will be assessed based on the nominee’s career achievements, innovative CX strategies, the tangible impact of their work, challenges they’ve overcome, and the role Avaya’s solutions and technology played in these accomplishments. Avaya is seeking nominees who demonstrate a high level of innovation, creativity, and leadership within the customer experience domain, particularly those who use or are familiar with Avaya solutions.

"Customer experience is how leading brands grow, differentiate and win in the experience economy, so it feels right for Avaya to highlight the success stories, hard work, and accomplishments of professionals who elicit outstanding performance through the use of CX solutions," said Marylou Maco, Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer, Avaya. “We are proud that this awards program will showcase the exceptional work of CX professionals that create the roadmap for the new age of next level customer experience solutions and capabilities, and those who are driving industry reinvention.”

Ray Wang, CEO of Constellation Research, a technology research and advisory firm, said, “Today’s customer experience economy is powered by the work of an innovative professional workforce ever-focused on leveraging AI-powered technologies to help brands deliver competitive services to their customers. Avaya’s longstanding leadership in contact centre solutions is powering customer experience for their customers, and we are proud to join with Avaya in helping recognise the important work of this next generation of customer experience champions.”

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges comprised of Liz Miller, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, Josh Mueller SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, and General Manager of Hardware at Avaya, Lori Wodrich, President at International Avaya User Group and Katie Linendoll, Technology Expert and Emmy Award-winning TV Personality. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Denver at Avaya’s annual ENGAGE conference on May 15, 2024.

To find out more about the awards and how to submit an entry, click here.

