Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Connings Expanding Into Nelson

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Connings Food Market

The Conning family is delighted to announce its first steps towards bringing its farm-fresh, locally-grown produce to Nelson.

This would be in the form of a Connings pop-up store in the central city that would stock fruit and vegetables harvested from the Connings Market Gardens located on the Waimea Plains. The new store will be in addition to the current Appleby Connings Food Market store.

“We grow what people like to eat, and we sell what we grow,” says Simon Conning, in reference to the successful formula that has seen the family business grow over 45 years from gardens to its Connings Food Market in Appleby.

“Before we developed Connings Food Market in Appleby, we had smaller stores that people appreciated for the fresh, affordable produce and low food miles.

“We know Nelsonians love their fruit and veg and make special trips to our Appleby store to stock up. As many as 30 per cent of our Connings Food Market customers are from Nelson, so we are stoked to be able to bring our produce closer to them,” Simon says.

This development for the 45 year-old family business has been enabled with a recent agreement between Nelson City Council and Connings.

The council has agreed in principle to Connings leasing a council-owned site on Achilles Avenue for the pop-up store, with the option of buying 69-101 Achilles Avenue for the construction of a new Connings Food Market.

“Let’s start with what we do best, providing affordable produce, within walking distance for thousands of workers and residents.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We pride ourselves on our service – providing high-quality, low food-mile fruit and vegetables. And because we are the growers, selling directly to customers, we can keep the costs down and offer great value for families,” Simon says.

“While we get the pop-up store humming along, we can keep working on our plans for a beautiful new store – a Nelson Connings Food Market with an expanded range of high-quality grocery products and artisan foods.

Simon says that Connings staff get loads of compliments about the architecturally-designed flagship store in Appleby and that Nelsonians will understandably be curious about a new building might look like on Archilles Ave.

“It’s early days and we’ll take people on the journey with us.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Connings Food Market on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 