Canterbury Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

Mar 20, 2024

It will be a night to remember for one lucky Lotto player from Canterbury after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Ashburton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw, the jackpot was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Strike Three. The $1 million jackpot was shared by 115 players, who each take home $9,307. The winning stores and locations will be available on MyLotto on Thursday.

Anyone who bought their ticket in-store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

