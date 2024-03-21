Ten Lotto Players Win Second Division
20 Mar 2024
Ten lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $24,228 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Four Square Paihia
|Northland
|MyLotto (x2)
|Auckland
|Four Square Red Beach
|Auckland
|Pt Chevalier Lotto Plus
|Auckland
|MyLotto
|Rotorua
|Coastlands Lotto
|Paraparaumu
|New World Rolleston
|Canterbury
|MyLotto
|Otago
|Fresh Choice Te Anau
|Southland
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programs run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.