Ten Lotto Players Win Second Division

20 Mar 2024

Ten lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $24,228 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Four Square Paihia Northland MyLotto (x2) Auckland Four Square Red Beach Auckland Pt Chevalier Lotto Plus Auckland MyLotto Rotorua Coastlands Lotto Paraparaumu New World Rolleston Canterbury MyLotto Otago Fresh Choice Te Anau Southland

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programs run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

