Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellington Electricity Calls For Request For Proposals For Field Service Contract

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 8:29 pm
Press Release: Wellington Electricity

Wellington Electricity is to seek Requests for Proposals (RFP) for its maintenance and fault response services later in the year.

The contract is currently held by Northpower and runs until late December this year (2024) and is worth around $30-million.

Wellington Electricity is a quality provider of electricity services and rated as one of the leading electricity distribution companies in New Zealand for network performance and reliability,” says CEO Greg Skelton.

“Northpower has been an instrumental part of this success and Wellington Electricity acknowledges the ongoing commitment of Northpower in the execution of the existing contract,” he says.

Mr Skelton says the decision to put the maintenace and fault work out for RFP is simply good business practice.

“The expectation of our shareholders, stakeholders and regulators is that Wellington Electricity strives for continuous improvement in services and value for money and cost effectiveness.”

The RFP will be released to market on 01 June with a final decision on the preferred supplier made by the end of November this year (2024).

“We are forecasting increasing demand for electricity over the next 30 years, which in turn will require us to build (and maintain) a bigger network to meet that demand. We, like the rest of the industry, must be prepared for that,” Mr Skelton said.

In the meantime consumers are being being reassured that there will be the normal ongoing maintenance and fault response work as required carried out by Northpower. “The RFP process does not impact on the current agreement with Northpower to undertake these services until December 2024,” says Mr Skelton.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington Electricity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 