Wellington Electricity Calls For Request For Proposals For Field Service Contract

Wellington Electricity is to seek Requests for Proposals (RFP) for its maintenance and fault response services later in the year.

The contract is currently held by Northpower and runs until late December this year (2024) and is worth around $30-million.

Wellington Electricity is a quality provider of electricity services and rated as one of the leading electricity distribution companies in New Zealand for network performance and reliability,” says CEO Greg Skelton.

“Northpower has been an instrumental part of this success and Wellington Electricity acknowledges the ongoing commitment of Northpower in the execution of the existing contract,” he says.

Mr Skelton says the decision to put the maintenace and fault work out for RFP is simply good business practice.

“The expectation of our shareholders, stakeholders and regulators is that Wellington Electricity strives for continuous improvement in services and value for money and cost effectiveness.”

The RFP will be released to market on 01 June with a final decision on the preferred supplier made by the end of November this year (2024).

“We are forecasting increasing demand for electricity over the next 30 years, which in turn will require us to build (and maintain) a bigger network to meet that demand. We, like the rest of the industry, must be prepared for that,” Mr Skelton said.

In the meantime consumers are being being reassured that there will be the normal ongoing maintenance and fault response work as required carried out by Northpower. “The RFP process does not impact on the current agreement with Northpower to undertake these services until December 2024,” says Mr Skelton.

