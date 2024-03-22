Apple's Current Market Cap Of $2.8T Ranks It 8th Globally, Surpassing Germany And Canada

According to Stocklytics.com, the tech giant is in 8th position among the world’s stock exchanges.

With this, Apple is ahead of stock exchanges in countries such as Germany and Canada in terms of stock market valuation.

Stocklytics Financial Analyst Edith Reads commented on the data, saying, “Apple’s remarkable market performance can be attributed to a number of factors, including strong consumer demand for its products, a loyal customer base, and a resilient business model."

The United States leads the pack with a staggering market cap of $52.6 trillion, followed closely by China at $11.5 trillion and Japan at $6.5 trillion.

