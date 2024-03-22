Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TradieGuide Launches New Electrician Services Websites For Orewa, Rolleston, And Tauranga

Friday, 22 March 2024, 1:44 pm
Press Release: TradieGuide

TradieGuide is proud to introduce three innovative websites designed to enhance the connection between communities and electricians in New Zealand: Electricians Orewa, Electricians Rolleston, and Electricians Tauranga. These platforms are a testament to TradieGuide's commitment to providing regional-specific electrical service guides, aiming to streamline the search for qualified electricians. The initiative reflects an understanding of the unique needs of each locality, facilitating a smoother hiring process for both residential and commercial clients.

Each website serves as a comprehensive resource, offering insights and advice on selecting the best electricians for a variety of services, including emergency responses, installations, and routine maintenance. They act as a bridge, connecting users with professionals who are not only skilled but also adhere to the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

The launch of these sites marks a significant step forward in TradieGuide's mission to make professional and reliable electrical services more accessible across New Zealand. It underscores the company's dedication to improving service standards and customer satisfaction in the electrical industry. By providing essential information and resources through these platforms, TradieGuide is helping to empower consumers, making it easier for them to make informed decisions when hiring electricians for their needs.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TradieGuide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 