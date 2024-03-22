Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nozomi Networks Appoints Kevin Isaac As Chief Revenue Officer

Friday, 22 March 2024, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks Inc., the worldwide leader in operational technology (OT) and IoT security, today announced that Kevin Isaac has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the company. In this new role, Mr. Isaac will be responsible for all aspects related to revenue growth and sales strategy worldwide, supporting the rapidly growing demand for Nozomi Networks’ category-defining solutions to defend critical infrastructure.

“I'm thrilled to welcome such an experienced, proven global sales leader as Kevin to Nozomi Networks,” said CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “He has a proven track record leading enterprise cybersecurity sales, cross-product and platform strategies, and deep experience with international diversity. He has demonstrated that he knows how to lead partner-first go-to-market teams. He is a great fit for Nozomi Networks as we extend our market leadership worldwide and continue to scale efficient revenue growth.”

Mr. Isaac is a global expert on go-to-market strategy, leadership, channels and partnerships, organisational strategy, execution, and cybersecurity. He has held senior global positions in cyber security organisations for 25 years including time as Chief Revenue Officer of Forcepoint, Senior Vice President at Symantec and Senior Vice President at Sophos. Throughout his sales leadership career, he has achieved outstanding business outcomes, and established a legacy of strong, diverse, and dynamic leadership teams.

“There has never been a more important time to focus on protecting our critical infrastructure and the devices that are connected to the internet. The recent White House Executive Order and heightened global tensions have shown this,” Isaac said. “As a person who is 'mission driven' by nature, I am excited to be joining a company that is making a positive impact on cyber defences for the organisations we rely on to support everyday life. Nozomi continues to outshine its competition in customer reviews and clearly has the best technology in the market. That's true not only for OT environments but IoT as well, and with the inclusion of the world first – wireless analytics for OT, my focus on customers and partners is very timely.”

Isaac joins Nozomi Networks on the heels of last week’s $100 million Series E funding announcement. Today Nozomi Networks protects More than 105 million OT, IoT and IT devices across thousands of deployments worldwide. The company has experienced 5x organic growth in annual recurring revenue since launching its flagship Vantage product in 2021.

About Nozomi Networks
Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimise risk and complexity while maximising operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

