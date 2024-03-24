Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Mar 23, 2024

Two lucky Lotto players from Northland and Kāpiti Coast will be jumping for joy after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Gloss in Northland and New World Waikanae in Kāpiti Coast.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Otago will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Roxburgh in Otago.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

