13 Lotto Players Win Second Division
23 March 2024
Thirteen lucky Lotto players will be pinching themselves after each winning $23,383 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto
|Northland
|Four Square Houhora Wharf
|Kaitaia
|MyLotto (x2)
|Auckland
|Countdown Mt Eden
|Auckland
|New World New Lynn
|Auckland
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|MyLotto
|Rotorua
|Coastlands Lotto
|Paraparaumu
|Wainuiomata Pharmacy
|Lower Hutt
|Whitcoulls Nelson
|Nelson
|New World Nelson City
|Nelson
|Ashburton New World
|Ashburton
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.