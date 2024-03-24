13 Lotto Players Win Second Division

23 March 2024

Thirteen lucky Lotto players will be pinching themselves after each winning $23,383 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto Northland Four Square Houhora Wharf Kaitaia MyLotto (x2) Auckland Countdown Mt Eden Auckland New World New Lynn Auckland MyLotto Hamilton MyLotto Rotorua Coastlands Lotto Paraparaumu Wainuiomata Pharmacy Lower Hutt Whitcoulls Nelson Nelson New World Nelson City Nelson Ashburton New World Ashburton

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

