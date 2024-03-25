How To Save $$$$ On Your Business Website During The NZ Recession 2024?

We are in the recession whether we like it or not and what we can do is to find a way to reduce business website expenses to survive the 2024 recession and onward.

A couple of solutions you can adopt to your business website

Use WordPress CMS platform when you are just starting a small business as it is way cheaper than making a full blown custom website. You can find an affordable WordPress developer to set up your website.

Use the free version of the AI Chat GPT to come up with initial ideas for your website content.

Use free digital assets or take your photo for the website imagery.

Prioritise the website features that potentially bring revenue to your business

Hire a local website design company as they are more efficient than working with offshore.

The recession will be tough for most of the businesses and business owners should be prepared at all times.

