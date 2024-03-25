Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How To Save $$$$ On Your Business Website During The NZ Recession 2024?

Monday, 25 March 2024, 5:24 pm
Press Release: The Digital Ambassador

We are in the recession whether we like it or not and what we can do is to find a way to reduce business website expenses to survive the 2024 recession and onward.

A couple of solutions you can adopt to your business website

  • Use WordPress CMS platform when you are just starting a small business as it is way cheaper than making a full blown custom website. You can find an affordable WordPress developer to set up your website.
  • Use the free version of the AI Chat GPT to come up with initial ideas for your website content.
  • Use free digital assets or take your photo for the website imagery.
  • Prioritise the website features that potentially bring revenue to your business
  • Hire a local website design company as they are more efficient than working with offshore.

The recession will be tough for most of the businesses and business owners should be prepared at all times.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Digital Ambassador on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 