Arnott’s Shapes And Xbox ANZ Announce Collaboration To Level-up Your Gaming Set-up

Purchase any Shapes product from now until 9th June to be in the draw to win an Xbox Series X every day and more!

One of four limited-edition custom-wrapped Shapes Barbecue Xbox Series X to be won

via New World, Pak N Save and Four Square exclusive promotion

Auckland, 25 March 2024— Aotearoa’s favourite flavoured snack, Arnott’s Shapes, is joining forces with Xbox ANZ for a third year in a row with a powered-up promotion to level-up your gaming experience.

As the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever, the Xbox Series X has been taking Kiwi gamers to the next level since it hit our shores. Now, Arnott’s Shapes and Xbox are giving Kiwis the chance to win the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever, every single day.

From 25th March to 9th June 2024, Shapes enthusiasts across New Zealand will have the opportunity to win an Xbox Series X console 512GB (NZD$899) every day. There are also 10,000 Xbox 1-month Game Pass prizes (NZD $19.99 each) to be won instantly. Simply purchase any Shapes product and upload your receipt to https://www.shapeswin.com/ to be in the draw. Each Shapes pack purchased provides one entry to the daily draw, terms and conditions apply.

New World, Pak N Save and Four Square customers, have an additional opportunity to win on top of the epic ‘win an Xbox a Day’ promotion. If you’re a true Shapes fanatic, look no further than this exclusive opportunity to enter the draw to win one of only four custom-wrapped Shapes Barbecue Xbox Series X consoles exclusive to New World, Pak N Save & 4 Square.

The partnership between Arnott’s Shapes and Xbox ANZ continues to demonstrate a commitment to innovation, creativity, and delivering unique experiences to consumers.

"Arnott’s are excited to once again be teaming up with Xbox ANZ on this epic collaboration to bring joy to our loyal Shapes fans," said Keryn Bloor, Head of Marketing at Arnott’s NZ. "In addition to providing Kiwis with the opportunity to win an Xbox Series X every day, we’re also excited to offer true Shapes fanatics a one-of-a-kind custom-wrapped console through our exclusive Foodstuffs campaign, offering something truly unique and exciting for gamers and snack enthusiasts alike."

For more information on this promotion and to view the full terms and conditions, please visit https://www.shapeswin.com/

