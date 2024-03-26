Increase In Wellington - Melbourne Flights Welcomed

An increase in Wellington - Melbourne flights by Qantas next summer has been welcomed by Wellington Airport.

Qantas has announced the service will increase from daily to 10 per week between September 2024 and April 2025, adding up to 1,000 seats on the route each week.

“This is more good news for travellers and Wellington’s tourism sector,” says Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke.

“It’s reinforcing Qantas’s role as the main international airline for Wellington, well ahead of any other airline by total seats and number of return flights operated.

“People are keen to travel and it’s great to see airline capacity increasing to meet that demand. More flights mean improved choice, competition and connections.

“Qantas is doing a great job connecting travellers and next summer is shaping up to be even better.”

This follows the launch of the Wellington - Brisbane Qantas service last year which will upgrade to a larger 737 service in October.

Qantas will then be operating 31 return flights per week to Australia from Wellington, which is 50% higher than pre-Covid levels. This equates to an additional 3,500 seats per week between Australia and Wellington.

The extra Melbourne flights will further increase Wellington’s access to connecting visitor markets on Qantas’s global network.

