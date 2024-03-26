Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Zespri And The Kiwifruit Industry Set To Benefit From May Start Of NZ-EU FTA

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 10:20 am
Press Release: Zespri

The fast-tracked implementation of New Zealand’s Free Trade Agreement with the European Union is a significant boost for Zespri and the kiwifruit industry.

The NZ-EU FTA Legislation Bill received Royal Assent yesterday, completing the process for New Zealand’s ratification of the agreement with it to come into force earlier than expected on 1 May 2024.

The deal will see the immediate removal of the 8.8 percent tariff on New Zealand kiwifruit exports from then.

Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson says the removal of the tariff will support efforts to grow exports to Europe, supplying consumers with more of the world’s best kiwifruit and returning more value back to growers and partners.

Around 90 percent of Zespri’s exports to Europe this season arrive after 1 May, though the removal of the tariff has been factored into the start of the season.

Mr Mathieson says, “It delivers tariff relief at a time when the industry is resetting after a very challenging period and consumers are also facing rising living costs. In the last two seasons growers have dealt with a significant labour shortage and resulting quality challenges which coupled with poor growing conditions and rapidly rising costs has put many under real pressure.”


“This year the industry is poised to rebound strongly with more volume and a quality reset which has us ready to deliver a strong season in market where demand continues to grow off the back of our ongoing investment. 

“We’re incredibly grateful for the efforts of all those who helped to make this agreement happen and who helped get it into place so quickly including Trade Minister Todd McClay and former Trade Minister Damien O’Connor. 

“We’re looking forward to delivering the world’s best kiwifruit to more consumers and creating ongoing value for our industry and our partners and communities in Europe and New Zealand.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Zespri on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 