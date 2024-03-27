CCL Introduces Copilot Readiness Workshop To Boost Workplace Productivity With AI

CCL, a leading provider of IT services and hybrid cloud within Spark Business Group, has launched their latest initiative; a readiness workshop centred around Copilot for Microsoft 365. These workshops are tailored to empower enterprises and public sector organisations to harness the transformative power of AI, enabling enhanced productivity, creativity, and connectivity within a secure environment.

Organisations aspiring to leverage generative AI must be clear on the benefits as well as understand the security, privacy and compliance functions, to enable the implementation of appropriate safeguarding measures. In addition, organising foundational data and content is paramount to ensure that Copilot leverages the right information.

Richard Adams, CEO of CCL says, “We are excited to offer this new workshop to our customers, empowering them to leverage Copilot and AI to enhance productivity and efficiency. Our team of Microsoft-certified experts, coupled with our professional services team, is dedicated to guiding organisations in optimising their workplace, ensuring alignment with their specific business needs and security standards. We provide the expertise and support necessary to safeguard against unauthorised data exposure and other associated risks associated when implementing innovative technologies at scale.”

Copilot for Microsoft 365 combines cutting-edge technologies including large language models (LLMs) and deep learning techniques, seamlessly integrated with Microsoft 365 applications such as Teams, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel. This integration enables Copilot to understand, summarise, predict, and generate content tailored to the unique needs of both individuals and organisations.

“Our research shows 95 per cent of businesses across New Zealand have either introduced AI or are planning to do so within the next 12 months – but many aren’t sure where to start. Meanwhile, the average return on investment for every dollar spent is $3.66. Having a trusted partner like CCL to help local organisations maximise their investments from the beginning and deliver even more for their teams and customers is fantastic. It means all of Aotearoa can see the benefits of AI faster,” says Vanessa Sorenson, Partner Director for Microsoft ANZ.

CCL’s Copilot readiness workshop, structured into three phases, serves as a comprehensive guide for organisations looking to embrace AI-driven productivity enhancements:

Evaluate – conduct a readiness assessment and review technical requirements.

Demonstrate – share examples of real-world scenarios that showcase how Copilot can elevate the employee experience.

Formulate – develop an actionable plan that focuses on prioritised scenarios and outlines clearly defined next steps.

Aotearoa organisations who are interested in registering for CCL’s readiness workshop can visit: https://resources.concepts.co.nz/copilot-microsoft-workshop

