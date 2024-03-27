Omoda Jaecoo Announce AA Partnership Ahead Of NZ Launch

The latest car brand to hit New Zealand shores, Omoda Jaecoo, has announced a formal partnership to offer AA Roadservice to its customers.

The Omoda C5 and E5 are coming to New Zealand roads in April 2024, marking the official launch of Omoda Jaecoo in the country.

New Zealanders purchasing an Omoda vehicle in 2024 will be backed by up to seven years of AA roadside assistance to mirror their seven-year vehicle warranty, regardless of mileage*.

Every new Omoda vehicle purchased from release will be covered by the warranties. The Omoda E5 EV will also come with an additional eight-year battery warranty.

The AA has been supporting Kiwi motorists for over 120 years, so when launching Omoda Jaecoo in New Zealand, partnering with the AA was a natural fit, says Sheldon Humphries, Omoda Jaecoo Country Manager.

“Omoda Jaecoo vehicles lead the pack in innovation, design and safety, and Kiwis trust the AA to deliver exceptional service wherever they are on the road. Now our customers can have complete confidence when out for a drive, without the worry should they face any mechanical hiccups.”

The partnership speaks broadly to Omoda Jaecoo’s dedication and commitment to the New Zealand market says Mark Lloyd, AA New Zealand’s National Sales Manager for Business Vehicle Solutions.

“Offering Kiwis this warranty demonstrates Omoda's level of commitment to the New Zealand market, and their new customers. Our AA services provide consumers with peace of mind to confidently travel in their new Omoda Jaecoo vehicles, knowing they’re backed by a trusted Kiwi brand.”

Omoda Jaecoo will release eight models to New Zealand over the next two years. While the vehicles will be new to Kiwis, the brand is experiencing significant growth in 15 markets worldwide with 12,000 vehicles sold in November 2023 alone.

For more information visit omoda.co.nz/find-a-dealer

