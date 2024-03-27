Connection And Pride Runs Deep At Port Of Auckland Staff Pasifika Day

This year's Port of Auckland Pasifika Day staff celebration had a distinctive whānau vibe with a strong connection to cultural roots.

It is the second year the port has held Pasifika Day and it has quickly become a much-loved event on the calendar.

Staff were treated to a beautiful traditional Samoan performance from Ruta Solomona and the Lau Tifa’imoana group along with a powerful performance from the port’s Tuvaluan staff and their families.

It was a great moment for the Tuvaluan staff who were proud to share their culture with their workmates.

“Having the opportunity to showcase our culture means the world to us, no matter how big or small the occasion is,” says Tealava Eliesa. “We may be a small Pacific nation, but we have big hearts. We hope everyone enjoyed the performance, as much as we did. Tuvalu mo Te Atua.”

Distinguished invited guests for the Pasifika Day were former All Black Sir La'auli Micheal Jones and Auckland City Councillor Lotu Fuli. Delicious Pasifika soul food was also on offer with staff enjoying ‘ota ‘ika, chop suey, taro in coconut cream, otai and panikeke.

“Everyone was well fed which was important,” says Vanessa Wolfgramm, Port of Auckland Pasifika Outcomes Manager. “The day is about acknowledging and celebrating the rich and diverse Pacific cultures here at the Port. It’s also a great way to connect our Pasifika people from across the port to foster a sense of community and belonging at work.”

