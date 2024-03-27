Continuity For Service Industry

Service sector employers partnering with ServiceIQ for their workplace training will continue to receive exceptional service when General Manager of Industry Engagement, Clare Savage, heads off on parental leave at the end of March.

Well-known and highly respected, and with more than 15 years of experience within vocational education including 11 years at ServiceIQ and 21 years in industry overall, filling her shoes was not an easy task – but it’s one that has been successfully completed.

After an intensive search, and comprehensive hand-over, Danielle Genty-Nott is, from the start of April, filling for Clare as ServiceIQ’s General Manager – Industry Engagement.

Danielle has extensive experience in the service sector, with expertise in customer and stakeholder management. Her experience encompasses iconic brands and organisations, including Te Papa, SKYCITY Hotels, NZ Rugby, and Tourism New Zealand (as Regional Manger UK/Europe based in London).

She also has related educational knowledge from her time at The Tertiary Education Commission – Te Amorangi Mātauranga Matua.

Danielle’s email is: danielle.genty-nott@serviceiq.org.nz

Danielle Genty-Nott, ServiceIQ General Manager – Industry Engagement

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

