Designworks Strengthens Offer With New Senior Creative Strategist

Auckland, March 27, 2024: Leading New Zealand design agency Designworks (part of the Ogilvy NZ network) has expanded its digital and brand strategy capability, appointing Celine Giovanni as senior creative strategist.

Joining from True NZ, where she was Digital Strategy Director, Celine brings more than 10 years’ experience working on a range of clients and platforms. Having held several senior roles at other leading agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi, she is known for developing data-driven marketing decisions to drive business growth, enhance brand visibility - while creating beautiful work.

This teamed with her strong skills across strategy, research and design, digital creative, business transformation, project delivery and client management, will add a “multi-faceted capability to the team”, according to Designworks Head of Strategy, Mike Pepper.

He said: “Celine has exceptional strategic, digital and creative experience, but more than that, she has the rare ability to combine analytical and lateral thinking skills to define compelling brand strategies. Starting her career in CX and digital, and then building skills across strategy and non-traditional creative means she has a strong understanding of the multiple business challenges our clients are facing, and the multiple solutions that can be applied to address them. We have no doubt she’ll bring the logic and magic that is the hallmark of Designworks' approach.”

Giovanni said of joining Designworks: “I'm delighted to join the talented team at Designworks to deliver innovative design solutions and collaborate with iconic brands that represent Aotearoa on the global stage."

Her appointment is effective immediately.

Designworks is part of the Ogilvy ANZ network. Visit https://designworks.com and https://www.ogilvy.co.nz/ for more information.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

