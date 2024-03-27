Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Designworks Strengthens Offer With New Senior Creative Strategist

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Designworks NZ

Auckland, March 27, 2024: Leading New Zealand design agency Designworks (part of the Ogilvy NZ network) has expanded its digital and brand strategy capability, appointing Celine Giovanni as senior creative strategist.

Joining from True NZ, where she was Digital Strategy Director, Celine brings more than 10 years’ experience working on a range of clients and platforms. Having held several senior roles at other leading agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi, she is known for developing data-driven marketing decisions to drive business growth, enhance brand visibility - while creating beautiful work.

This teamed with her strong skills across strategy, research and design, digital creative, business transformation, project delivery and client management, will add a “multi-faceted capability to the team”, according to Designworks Head of Strategy, Mike Pepper.

He said: “Celine has exceptional strategic, digital and creative experience, but more than that, she has the rare ability to combine analytical and lateral thinking skills to define compelling brand strategies. Starting her career in CX and digital, and then building skills across strategy and non-traditional creative means she has a strong understanding of the multiple business challenges our clients are facing, and the multiple solutions that can be applied to address them. We have no doubt she’ll bring the logic and magic that is the hallmark of Designworks' approach.”

Giovanni said of joining Designworks: “I'm delighted to join the talented team at Designworks to deliver innovative design solutions and collaborate with iconic brands that represent Aotearoa on the global stage."

Her appointment is effective immediately.

Designworks is part of the Ogilvy ANZ network. Visit https://designworks.com and https://www.ogilvy.co.nz/ for more information.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Designworks NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 