Four Lotto Players Share $1 Million

27 March

It will be a dream come true for four lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Dinsdale in Hamilton, New World Bishopdale in Christchurch and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Tauranga will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

