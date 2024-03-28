JOLT Powering Ahead – 10th EV Charger Live In Christchurch And 250% Customer Growth Nationwide

Christchurch electric vehicle (EV) drivers now have access to 10 free, fast and clean streetside charging stations across the city as the innovative international charging company JOLT ignites a revolution in the way EV drivers power up every day.

JOLT’s investment in Christchurch charging infrastructure is great news for EV owners who can pull up, plug in and get 7kWh of free energy in about 25 minutes, enough for 45-50 kilometres of urban driving, every day. If they need more, additional charging is available at just 47 cents per kWh – significantly less than other public fast charging providers. All charging is enabled through the JOLT app where drivers can find nearby chargers and track their sessions in real time.

JOLT is a global player with charging sites in Auckland, London, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. JOLT founder / CEO Doug McNamee says the company is on a mission to make electric transport more accessible and affordable. “We want New Zealanders to have the same access to fast, free, and clean EV charging that we offer in other cities around the world. We’re deploying at pace and scale and have been thrilled to see a 250% increase in new users in the past 12 months.

JOLT Country Manager Chris Monaghan says, “Our first Christchurch site went live in October last year; we’ll have 35 by the end of this year and will continue rolling out in prominent Christchurch locations through to 2025. We are excited to bring JOLT to Cantabrians and help make their transition to electric vehicles faster and cheaper.

JOLT’s focus on rolling out new charging infrastructure is aligned with the government’s ambition to supercharge New Zealand’s EV infrastructure with 10,000 public chargers by 2030.

