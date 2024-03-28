Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
CivilPlan Appoints First Chief Operating Officer

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 9:06 am
Press Release: CivilPlan

Auckland, New Zealand - March 2024 - CivilPlan, a leading land development consultancy, has taken a big step forward in their growth strategy by appointing Lahiru Wijewardhana as Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, he will be responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations, driving strategic initiatives, and ensuring all efforts made by the team are working towards their mission of ‘Building Quality Neighbourhoods’.

Lahiru brings over 17 years of experience in urban planning and property advisory to CivilPlan. Prior to joining CivilPlan, he held senior leadership positions at Envivo and The Property Group, where he successfully built and led planning and property teams, drove business growth and expanded into new markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lahiru to our team," said Mike Smith, CivilPlan’s Managing Director. "Lahiru's extensive experience, proven track record, and strategic expertise make him the right choice to drive us forward. We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in achieving our goals and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

"I am excited to join CivilPlan and contribute to the company's mission of creating quality neighbourhoods," said Lahiru. "CivilPlan has a strong culture that puts people at the heart of everything. I look forward to building on this, refining internal processes, and enabling our talented team to focus on delivering exceptional work for our clients."

This new addition comes less than a year after CivilPlan acquired Haines Planning in order to diversify their capabilities and expand their workforce resources.

“CivilPlan is going through an exciting period of growth. I’m looking forward to playing a role in keeping that momentum going and adding to it,” Lahiru added.

