Six Lotto Players Share $1 Million

30 March

It will be an Easter weekend to remember for six lucky Lotto players from Hamilton, Hāwera, Whanganui, Paraparaumu, Porirua and Nelson, after each winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Hāwera in Hāwera, Kapiti Knitting and Lotto in Paraparaumu, North City Lotto in Porirua, Pak N Save Richmond in Nelson and on MyLotto to players from Hamilton and Whanganui.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Ash’s Superette in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

