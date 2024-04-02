BNZ To Chair New Zealand Banking Association

BNZ chief executive Dan Huggins has been elected chair of the New Zealand Banking Association and took up the role on 1 April.

ANZ chief executive Antonia Watson was elected deputy chair. The chair and deputy chair take on their respective roles for two years.

Mr Huggins says it’s an honour to represent the New Zealand banking industry during a time of rapid global change.

“A strong and stable banking system is crucial to support our country through challenging times. New Zealand is fortunate that its banks are among the best capitalised, funded, and regulated in the world. This strength and stability mean the sector is well positioned to support our local communities and the economy through periods of change and uncertainty,” he says.

“The industry is also committed to playing its part on the issues that matter to New Zealanders, such as competition, protection from global criminals perpetuating scams and fraud, financial inclusion, climate change and the transition to a low carbon economy.

“As chair, I look forward to building on the work of my predecessors in highlighting the role banks play in supporting New Zealanders and working collaboratively with regulators and policy makers to support a growing New Zealand economy.”

New Zealand Banking Association chief executive Roger Beaumont thanked ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt for her contribution as chair over the last two years and welcomed Dan Huggins to the role.

Established in 1891, NZBA is the voice of the banking industry. The association backs its member banks to deliver for New Zealanders by shaping policy on non-competitive issues and telling the industry’s story.

The association currently has 18 members, all of which are banks registered under the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 1989. The association’s governing body is its council, comprising the chief executive of each member bank. In addition to these members, NZBA has eight affiliate memberships from other organisations that support the banking industry.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

