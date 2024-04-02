White Claw, The Biggest RTD Brand In The World, Makes Its Highly Anticipated Arrival In NZ

World’s Number 1 RTD Brand Responds To High Demand With Exclusive Advance Release

White Claw launches its ‘First Wave’ concept store for one weekend only, ahead of the official launch in late April.

Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa: White Claw, the biggest RTD brand in the world, is set to make its highly anticipated arrival in New Zealand in late April - and DB Breweries has responded to the initial demand for the RTD with an advance product drop.

With eagle-eyed Kiwis spotting the iconic white and black White Claw cans in the hands of well-known New Zealanders including pro surfer Ricardo Christie, singer Paige Tapara and pro Kiteboarder Marc Jacobs – but with no confirmed stockists in Aotearoa – an influx of enquiries, comments and questions began to flood the brand’s inboxes.

Lance Savali, appointed as a partner for the brand, comments: “I first tried White Claw while travelling overseas and really enjoyed it, so to have it finally land in Aotearoa is exciting.”

In response, DB Breweries - the official partner of White Claw in New Zealand, has announced a concept store called ‘First Wave’ - open for a limited time to satisfy demand ahead of its imminent launch.

First Wave is located in Auckland’s premium shopping district, Newmarket, and runs for one weekend only from April 5th to April 7th, stocking the first-ever shipment of White Claw RTDs on New Zealand’s shores.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Visitors can expect to be immersed in the world of White Claw as soon as they enter the store, with its iconic black and white branding throughout, a resident DJ on the decks, a fully stocked bar, a ‘Claw and Win’ machine and various ‘chill zones’ so visitors can kick back and enjoy their first refreshing sip.

The catch? There will be a strict limit of one pack per person to meet demand until the product officially launches nationwide in late April.

"The rumours are true! White Claw – the biggest RTD brand in the world - is set to arrive in New Zealand very soon,” says DB Breweries Senior Marketing Manager, Cormac van den Hoofdakker.

“We have underestimated the excitement and speculation the arrival of White Claw would cause amongst New Zealanders. While we’re not in a position to launch White Claw nationwide for another month or so, as a gesture of goodwill to fans of the brand we’ve committed to launching our ‘First Wave’ concept store in Newmarket.

“This will contain stock from our first shipment for fans eager to sample the refreshing taste - however, we will be implementing a strict policy of one pack per person to make sure people don’t miss out, so get in quick.”

Originally launched in the U.S. in 2016, White Claw quickly became the most iconic and ubiquitous RTD brand in the world, reaching cult-like status through an amalgamation of internet virality and meme culture, global media mentions, celebrity endorsement and worldwide demand.

It’s made from sparkling water, balanced with a pure alcohol base, under 100 calories and will initially be available in three flavours; Lime, Mango and Raspberry.

White Claw’s First Wave concept store will offer curious speculators and fans of the brand a chance to experience White Claw before it officially hits the shelves nationwide in late April.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to be among the first in New Zealand to taste the first drop of White Claw.

White Claw’s First Wave Concept Store

Where: 242 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland

When:

Friday 05 April, 2.00pm-7.00pm

Saturday 06 April, 12.00pm-6.00pm

Sunday 07 April, 12.00pm-4.00pm

Limit: 1x White Claw pack, per person

About White Claw:

White Claw is the world’s leading RTD known for pure tasting, crisp refreshment. Crafted using the proprietary BrewPure® process, White Claw is gluten free with 4.5% ALC/VOL and 100 calories per 355mL. Available in three flavours. To learn more about White Claw, visit nz.whiteclaw.com or @whiteclawnz on Instagram.

Please Drink Responsibly. All Registered Trademarks used under license by Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited.

© Scoop Media

