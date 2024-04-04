Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
F5 Welcomes Lyra Schramm As Chief People Officer And Kunal Anand As Chief Technology Officer

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Watterson Marketing Communications

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) has announced the appointment of Lyra Schramm as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer (CPO) and Kunal Anand as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Schramm and Anand join F5’s executive leadership team reporting to President and CEO, François Locoh-Donou.

"Lyra and Kunal not only bring business acumen and fresh perspectives that will raise the bar for F5, but they are also humble, generous, and authentic leaders who embody our culture of excellence,” said Locoh-Donou. “I look forward to the impact they will have on our business as we continue to power and protect applications used by millions of people around the world.”

Schramm is responsible for driving people initiatives that support F5’s purpose to help bring a better digital world to life and position the company for continued growth. She comes to F5 with a wealth of experience in roles that align people strategies with business objectives in high-growth, innovative, and philanthropic sectors. Schramm brings a fresh perspective to building an innovative workplace culture at F5. Her recent tenure as Vice President, Strategy and Innovation at Google and previous senior roles at AWS and the Gates Foundation underscore her ability to drive transformative change.

“F5’s human first and high-performance culture resonates deeply with me,” said Schramm. “I am drawn to the opportunity to infuse our workplace with a culture of innovation that inspires our employees to reach higher and drive meaningful impact. F5 is a special place, and I look forward to being a part of building upon F5’s strong culture while also driving initiatives aligned to our next phase of growth.”

Anand is responsible for setting the technology vision for F5. He joins the company with deep expertise across multiple areas, including cybersecurity and data, and will help accelerate F5’s leadership in securing every app, everywhere – including in API security, the most critical aspect of AI security. Most recently, Anand held the dual roles of CTO and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Imperva. Before his tenure at Imperva, Anand was the co-founder of application security startup Prevoty and held senior roles at BBC Worldwide and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“F5 is the industry leader in multicloud application security and delivery,” said Anand. “I’m thrilled to join the immensely talented F5 team at such a pivotal time as the industry moves to better address complexity and security in ways that help organisations unlock the potential of distributed computing and AI.”

