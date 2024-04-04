Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Air New Zealand's Onboard Menu Revamp Takes Aotearoa's Treasures To The World

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is inviting customers to step onboard for a culinary journey through Aotearoa with its latest food refresh providing the next evolution of the popular ‘A Taste of Aotearoa’ menu.

The menu is now onboard and features contemporary cuisine with a focus on showcasing the country’s finest regional produce, taking local ingredients and unique New Zealand flavours to the world.

“It’s our privilege to showcase the best our country has to offer and share that with the world. This menu is an opportunity to spotlight the unique flavours of Aotearoa and champion regions like Fiordland, Hawke’s Bay and the Coromandel.”

The latest menu also delivers a nod to iconic Kiwi favourites such as confit potato with onion crème fraîche whip and chives, a twist on chips and dip, and ambrosia ice cream with raspberry frozen yoghurt, milk chocolate shards, marshmallow and sour cherry swirls.

Some of the latest dishes featuring on ‘A Taste of Aotearoa’ premium menus departing from New Zealand include:

· Confit potato with onion crème fraîche whip and chives

· Mānuka smoked rye sourdough

· Smoked kahawai rillette with celery, caper, parsley salsa and citrus

· Crayfish bisque with chive crème fraîche and sourdough croutons

· Slow cooked wild Fiordland Venison with pancetta, parmesan polenta and balsamic roasted red onions

· Seared New Zealand snapper with escabeche vegetables, smoked mussels, white beans and fresh dill

· Ambrosia ice cream

“Our menu is different depending on where you fly and we change our long-haul menu twice a year, so there are lots of opportunities for customers to enjoy new and exciting dishes no matter how frequently they travel with us.”

Customers travelling in premium cabins can experience ‘A Taste of Aotearoa’ on all long-haul flights departing from New Zealand. The menu will be identified by a distinctive icon, ensuring passengers can easily identify the featured dishes and savour the unique flavours of New Zealand during their journey.

