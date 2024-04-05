Wiise Signs Strategic Partnership In New Zealand With New Market Entrant, Solutions+ NZ

Auckland, 5 April 2024: Wiise, the fast-growing cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced a strategic partnership with Solutions+ NZ.

Solutions+ NZ is the first overseas expansion by Australian business solutions and services provider Solutions Plus Partnership, which has joined forces with Auckland-based IT consultancy, Ozone to create a new offering for the New Zealand market. This strategic move is anticipated to create approximately 40 hi-tech jobs across Australia and New Zealand over the next few years – with considerable growth expected for Solutions+NZ current five-person team serving the local market.

The collaboration between Solutions+ NZ and Wiise is an important step in Wiise’s commitment to providing New Zealand small- and medium-sized businesses with comprehensive, cloud-based business management solutions.

Allan Morichaud, Founder and CEO, Solutions+, said he was excited about the new venture and its expansion into New Zealand with Wiise.

"Our partnership with Wiise ERP strengthens our position as a leading provider of business solutions in the wider region and underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class services to our clients.

“By combining Wiise's comprehensive ERP solutions with Solutions+ expertise, the partnership aims to address the unique challenges faced by New Zealand SMBs, providing them with the tools and insights needed to succeed in today’s business landscape. It’s a unique and highly compelling proposition that we are confident will be in high demand as we expand into the New Zealand market,” said Morichaud.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The adoption of cloud-based solutions in New Zealand continues to accelerate, with public cloud services spending expected to reach NZ$5.1 billion by 2026. The alliance hopes to serve the thousands of New Zealand SMBs joining this transition and provide them with a single source of truth and end-to-end visibility for their business operations.

Charlie Wood, CEO, Wiise, said the partnership will provide SMBs in New Zealand with greater options, enabling local businesses to access more robust, tailored solutions as they scale and leap towards streamlined operations and data-driven decisions.

"We are delighted to be adding Solutions+ NZ to our partner network in New Zealand, and honoured that they have chosen Wiise as a product of strategic importance for their expansion into the market.

“Wiise is not just another off-the-shelf global solution, it is highly customised for New Zealand businesses, including a fully automated payroll solution compliant with New Zealand’s Inland Revenue – Te Tari Taake department, and automated bank feeds that work with major New Zealand banks. We are excited to work with Solutions+ NZ to support local businesses that are ready to move to the next stage and deploy more comprehensive and powerful business software,” said Wood.

The latest partnership is another example of Wiise’s commitment to New Zealand. In December 2023, Wiise announced Employment Hero as its payroll solutions partner, enabling New Zealand businesses to automate and simplify their HR operations. The partnership aims to help organisations stay compliant with constantly changing employment laws and regulations.

© Scoop Media

