Recall Of Peanut Products Due To Aflatoxin Above Acceptable Levels

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Prolife Foods in its recall of specific batches of various Value Pack and Refill Pack products containing peanuts.

“The concern with these products is that they contain levels of aflatoxins above the allowable level in New Zealand,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

The products affected by this recall are:

* Value Pack (VP) Nuts and Raisins (400g) with a Best Before: 29 SEP 2024

* Value Pack (VP) Roasted Salted Peanuts (400g) with a Best Before: 08 OCT 2024 and 15 OCT 2024

* Value Pack (VP) Roasted Salted Peanuts (750g) with a Best Before 08 OCT 2024

* Refill Pack brand Roasted Nut Mix (850g) with a Best Before: 05 OCT 2024

* Refill Pack brand Raw Nut Mix (850g) with a Best Before: 05 OCT 2024

“If you have bought any of these products, don’t consume them and return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

“Aflatoxins are naturally occurring in many food products and are produced by a group of moulds that grow on foods produced in hot and tropical climates.

“Levels of aflatoxin in the New Zealand diet are usually very low and don't represent a health risk, however, consumption of food products with increased levels of aflatoxin over an extended period of time can be harmful.”

The affected products are sold at selected supermarkets throughout New Zealand. Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for more information about batch details and photographs of the affected product: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/prolife-foods-value-pack-and-refill-pack-products-containing-peanuts/

“The recalled products are imported and, although they have undergone the necessary testing, they were released by the importer in error without confirming the results,” says Mr Arbuckle.

The products have been removed from stores. The affected products are not available overseas.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Prolife Foods to understand how the products were released and to prevent it happening again,” Mr Arbuckle said.

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated illness.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/

