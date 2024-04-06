Federated Farmers Welcome Independent Review Of Methane Targets

Federated Farmers are welcoming today’s announcement that methane targets will be reviewed as a major win for farmers, fairness, and the New Zealand economy.

"This is a really positive step forward and will be welcomed by farmers and rural communities," says Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford.

"Methane targets have been a point of contention since they were first introduced because the Government of the day chose to set targets that were highly political instead of scientifically robust.

"They go much further and faster than what is needed to achieve ‘no further warming’ and will come at a huge cost to farmers, rural communities, and the New Zealand economy," Langford says

"That’s why Federated Farmers have opposed the current targets from day one and have been calling for this independent review for some time now."

An urgent review of methane targets was one of Federated Farmers' 12 key policy changes for restoring farmer confidence during last year’s general election.

"All New Zealanders should want climate targets that are scientifically robust, realistic, and fair for our communities," Langford says.

"We need to be taking a science-led approach to targets that reflects the different impact each gas will have on warming.

"Other parts of the economy are being asked to reach net zero and stop their contribution to further warming by 2050, but farmers are being asked to go much further than that.

"It’s important that this review is given a clear objective of aligning methane targets with what would be required to stop farmers contribution to further warming," Langford said.

