18 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Sunday, 7 April 2024, 5:27 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

06 April 2024

Eighteen lucky Lotto players had luck on their side tonight after each winning $23,513 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $53,562. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Countdown Rolleston in Rolleston.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
MyLotto (x2) Northland 
MyLotto (x2) Auckland 
New World Albany Auckland 
Highway Supermart Auckland 
MyLotto Bay of Plenty 
MyLotto Manawatū 
North City Lotto Porirua 
MyLotto Lower Hutt 
New World Miramar Wellington  
Pak N Save Richmond Nelson 
Black Cat Store Nelson 
New World Motueka Tasman 
MyLotto Christchurch City 
Countdown Rolleston (+PB) Christchurch  
Pak N Save Riccarton Christchurch  
Collingwood Foodcentre Invercargill 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

