18 Lotto Players Win Second Division

06 April 2024

Eighteen lucky Lotto players had luck on their side tonight after each winning $23,513 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $53,562. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Countdown Rolleston in Rolleston.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto (x2) Northland MyLotto (x2) Auckland New World Albany Auckland Highway Supermart Auckland MyLotto Bay of Plenty MyLotto Manawatū North City Lotto Porirua MyLotto Lower Hutt New World Miramar Wellington Pak N Save Richmond Nelson Black Cat Store Nelson New World Motueka Tasman MyLotto Christchurch City Countdown Rolleston (+PB) Christchurch Pak N Save Riccarton Christchurch Collingwood Foodcentre Invercargill

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

