18 Lotto Players Win Second Division
06 April 2024
Eighteen lucky Lotto players had luck on their side tonight after each winning $23,513 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $53,562. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Countdown Rolleston in Rolleston.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto (x2)
|Northland
|MyLotto (x2)
|Auckland
|New World Albany
|Auckland
|Highway Supermart
|Auckland
|MyLotto
|Bay of Plenty
|MyLotto
|Manawatū
|North City Lotto
|Porirua
|MyLotto
|Lower Hutt
|New World Miramar
|Wellington
|Pak N Save Richmond
|Nelson
|Black Cat Store
|Nelson
|New World Motueka
|Tasman
|MyLotto
|Christchurch City
|Countdown Rolleston (+PB)
|Christchurch
|Pak N Save Riccarton
|Christchurch
|Collingwood Foodcentre
|Invercargill
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.