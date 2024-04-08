Swimart Expands In NZ As Paramount Pools Joins The Network

Swimart, Australia’s longest serving swimming pool and spa franchise networks, has merged with Paramount Pools in New Zealand in a move that brings together a combined 98 years’ experience in the Australasian pool and spa industry to the local market.

The amalgamation cements two of the most well-known retail pool and spa brands in New Zealand and marks Swimart’s most significant franchise development initiative since the network started as a single pool retail store in 1983.

Rick Graham, Swimart's Executive Officer for Australia, and New Zealand, emphasises the significance of the merger as a pivotal aspect of Swimart's growth strategy.

“Swimart acknowledges the rich history of Paramount Pools within the New Zealand market and commits to honouring its legacy,” he explains. “From the rebranding process to supplier support and customer care, we have the utmost respect for Paramount Pools' remarkable heritage.”

The additional scale Swimart gains from the three locations will allow it to deliver a new benchmark when it comes to servicing retail customers and taking care of their pool and spa needs — and solidify the brand's position as a thriving and successful business entity.

“This is only the beginning of our partnership as we see so many further opportunities for collaboration and innovation,” says Graham.

Combined experience to benefit customers

Paramount Pools has been a mainstay of backyards in New Zealand, remaining a leader in its field due to quality products and professional service.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Since launching the iconic Para Pool more than fifty years ago, Paramount Pools has become the trusted source of pool and spa advice for Kiwis,” explains Craig Wilson, Director of Poolquip — the New Zealand-based manufacturing and wholesale operation behind Paramount Pools. “This merger will bring a new level of industry expertise and experience never seen in this country before.”

With over 76 destinations and nearly 40 years of industry expertise, Swimart is an institution in the Australian and New Zealand pool and spa industry that has built a reputation by making pool care, and franchising, easy.

Founded by ASX-listed Waterco, the Swimart brand was developed so that consumers could have access to the world’s best water filtration, sanitisation, and heating equipment.

“Today, Swimart leads the way by offering not only a great range of products but also providing premium service and expert advice — the same pillars Paramount Pools was built on,” says Wilson. “Both brands have a long history of delivering great customer service in this industry and their combined experience will only benefit them further.”

© Scoop Media

