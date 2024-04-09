Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
DHL Phishing Scam

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 6:52 am
Press Release: DHL

DHL has been alerted of the unauthorised use of its business name in an SMS message telling receivers their shipment cannot be delivered and directing them to a fraudulent DHL website. A DHL Express tracking number is made up of 9 numeric values only, no letters are included.

We ask that our customers beware of this phishing SMS message that aims to trick customers into clicking on the embedded link to a fraudulent website to collect sensitive personal data and credit card information.

If our customers think they have received this message, we encourage them to let us know by sending a screenshot of the suspicious SMS to phishing-dpdhl@dhl.com, including the suspicious phone number in the message. After reporting the fraudulent message, please delete the fraudulent SMS.

View more information on fraud awareness: https://www.dhl.com/hk-en/home/footer/fraud-awareness.html

