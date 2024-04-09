How To Look Professional When Meeting A Client

Making a good first impression with a new client is crucial. You want to come across as polished, competent and trustworthy. Your appearance and behaviour when first meeting a client can shape their entire perception of you or your business. Follow these tips to look professional when meeting a client for the first time.

Photo source: https://pixabay.com/photos/meeting-workplace-team-office-5395615/

Dress for Success

Your attire when meeting a client for the first time should be professional and conservative. Avoid anything too trendy or flashy that could be distracting. Stick to traditional business attire in neutral colours.

For men, wear a tailored suit in a dark colour like black, navy or charcoal grey. Pair it with a pressed long-sleeve collared dress shirt and leather dress shoes. Make sure your suit is dry-cleaned and pressed with no wrinkles or stains. Shine your shoes and trim any facial hair neatly.

For women, opt for a dress suit, including a blazer with dress pants or a modest knee-length dress or skirt. Choose closed-toe pumps with a low or medium heel. Sheer tights are recommended. Limit jewellery to small earrings and a watch. Hair should be clean and styled neatly away from the face.

Also, consider your face. Don’t wear too much makeup – opt for the natural look. And, be prepared to smile. Visit our website for more dental & skin care services that will help you look professional.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Arrive Early

Plan to arrive at the location at least 10-15 minutes early when meeting a client for the first time. This cushions you from any unexpected delays en route. Arriving early also allows you time to get settled in and check your appearance one last time before the meeting.

If meeting at your office, use those extra minutes to tidy up and make sure the meeting area is neat and professional looking. If meeting at the client's office, let the receptionist know you have arrived, but don't pressure them if the client is running a bit behind. Use any waiting time to browse brochures to learn more about their company.

Mind Your Body Language

Your body language conveys just as much as your appearance and words when meeting a new client. Sit or stand tall with a confident, upright posture. Make steady eye contact when greeting the client and presenting your pitch.

Smile warmly and offer a firm handshake. Limit fidgeting or gesturing during the meeting, which can be distracting. Keep your phone away and avoid checking it, even discretely, during the meeting. This signals that giving the client your full attention is a priority.

Be Prepared

Arrive armed with everything you need to leave a professional impression at the first meeting. Bring multiple copies of any proposals, reports, or other materials you plan to leave with or present to the client. Include your business card as well to share your contact information easily.

Have a portfolio, notebook or folder to keep everything organised neatly. Jot down notes during the meeting so you can recall important details later. Doing your homework on the client beforehand is also key. That way, you can tailor your pitch and answer questions confidently.

Be Professional Throughout

Maintain your professionalism from start to finish when meeting a client for the first time. Speak clearly and avoid using slang or profanities. Be a good listener as they describe their needs. Ask thoughtful follow-up questions to show your interest in helping them.

At the end of the meeting, thank them for their time, provide your contact information in case they have any follow up questions and reiterate your interest in working with them. Follow up promptly with any proposals or additional information you promised to send. The goal is to make a polished first impression that showcases what an asset you can be.

Follow these tips to ensure you look and conduct yourself professionally at that critical first client meeting. With the right preparation and presentation of yourself, you can get your working relationship with new clients off to a great start.

© Scoop Media

